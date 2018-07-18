Anheuser-Busch InBev's Maverick Drinks to handle Widow Jane Bourbon in UK
By Lucy Britner | 18 July 2018
Widow Jane's distillery is in Red Hook, Brooklyn
UK craft spirits distributor Maverick Drinks will launch New York whiskey Widow Jane to the UK market.
Maverick, which became part of Anheuser-Busch InBev's ZX Ventures unit after the brewer acquired its parent company earlier this year, will handle Widow Jane 10 Year Old Straight Bourbon. The whiskey is described as being "distilled in Kentucky and perfected in New York".
"The team at Widow Jane have managed to source a steady supply of outstanding aged bourbon from Kentucky, which they've put their own touch on with the addition of water from the Widow Jane Mine," said Michael Vachon, head of brand development at Maverick Drinks.
Widow Jane is based in Brooklyn, New York.
The Maverick Drinks portfolio includes the Kyrö Distillery Company, Balcones, Brenne, Bluecoat Gin, FEW Spirits, Filliers and That Boutique-y Whisky Company.
Who will buy Cutty Sark and Glenturret from Edrington? - Click here for a just-drinks comment
Expert analysis
Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
Generation shifts are occurring at a fast pace and the world will soon experience the rise of Generation Z (born between 1995 and 2009), which represents the largest consumer base through to 2030....read more
Sectors: Spirits
Most Popular
Insights
- Who will buy Cutty Sark and Glenturret? - Comment
- just-drinks speaks to Pernod's CEO of EMEA & LatAm
- What the wine consumer of the future looks like
- How will the coming years treat the gin segment?
- Sugar - Do it yourself or get told what to do
News
- Former Wm Grant executive to head up Camus Cognac
- Rocketing gin sales add fire to UK spirits - study
- Pernod Ricard names David Haworth as new UK head
- Pernod builds rooftop cocktail bar in Cognac
- Coca-Cola to drop Coke Zero in Australia
Market research
- Global gin insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
- Global rum insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Update on Our Top 10 Global Consumer Trends for 2018: Clean Lifer Profile
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..