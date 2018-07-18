Widow Jane's distillery is in Red Hook, Brooklyn

UK craft spirits distributor Maverick Drinks will launch New York whiskey Widow Jane to the UK market.

Maverick, which became part of Anheuser-Busch InBev's ZX Ventures unit after the brewer acquired its parent company earlier this year, will handle Widow Jane 10 Year Old Straight Bourbon. The whiskey is described as being "distilled in Kentucky and perfected in New York".

"The team at Widow Jane have managed to source a steady supply of outstanding aged bourbon from Kentucky, which they've put their own touch on with the addition of water from the Widow Jane Mine," said Michael Vachon, head of brand development at Maverick Drinks.

The Maverick Drinks portfolio includes the Kyrö Distillery Company, Balcones, Brenne, Bluecoat Gin, FEW Spirits, Filliers and That Boutique-y Whisky Company.