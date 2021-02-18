News

Anheuser-Busch InBev takes on US$10bn sustainability-linked loan

18 February 2021

Anheuser-Busch InBev has secured a US$10.1bn loan that offers improved repayment terms if the brewer hits its own sustainability targets.

Anheuser-Busch InBev will target areas including renewable energy

The credit facility, which according to A-B InBev is the first of its kind in the alcohol category, has margins that increase or decrease depending on performance in four key sustainability areas. The areas are water efficiency, PET recycled content, renewable energy and greenhouse gas emissions.

The targets included in the loan are aligned with A-B InBev's 2025 sustainability goals.

The new facility, which has a five-year term, is the largest sustainability-linked credit loan in history, A-B InBev said today. It signals the growing incorporation of sustainability targets into the financial set-up of beverage companies. In December, Coca-Cola European Partners tied its sustainability goals to executive bonuses.

Commenting on the new credit facility, group CFO Fernando Tennenbaum said that as the production of beverages is tied to the natural environment, it is "imperative that we continue to strengthen our leadership in addressing the increasing threats of climate change".

"Our business and our communities depend on it," he added.

A-B InBev is due to release its full-year results on 25 February. The brewer, which has faced challenges in 2020 from the coronavirus pandemic, delivered a 12% sales slide in H1 but an improved Q3.

