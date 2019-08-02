News

Anheuser-Busch InBev takes new path in India with Budweiser 0.0 launch

2 August 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Diageo - An apology - Editor's Viewpoint

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Diageo at "peak innovation" - NPD showcase

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes talks to just-drinks

Heineken’s H1 results deliver "negative surprises"

Diageo to leave Park Royal headquarters

Pernod takes control of South Africa's Inverroche

Patron, Grey Goose CMO announces Bacardi exit

Bacardi, Brown-Forman to disband UK partnership

Bacardi names Tony Latham CFO
MORE

Anheuser-Busch InBev has launched a new non-alcoholic Budweiser in India instead of expanding the roll-out of its existing 0%-abv brand, Budweiser Prohibition Brew.

Budweiser 0.0 is A-B InBevs non-alcoholic play in India

Budweiser 0.0 is A-B InBev's non-alcoholic play in India

Budweiser 0.0 is on sale in India's biggest cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, A-B InBev said this week. It will also roll out to the dry state of Gujarat.

A spokesperson for A-B InBev in India confirmed to just-drinks that Budweiser 0.0 is is only available in India. The spokesperson also said it is a different beer to Prohibition Brew.

The India-exclusive launch of Budweiser 0.0 indicates that A-B InBev will pursue a different non-alcoholic strategy in the country. The brewer, which has set itself a target of achieving 20% of its global volumes through low- and non-alcoholic drinks by 2025, launched Prohibition Brew in Canada in 2016. The beer, which takes its name from the period in US history when alcohol was banned, has since rolled out to a number of western markets including the US and the UK.

The new beer shares a similar name to Heineken's non-alcoholic lager, Heineken 0.0, which has helped drive sales for the Dutch brewer over the past quarters. This month, UK pub owner Robinsons Brewery said draught Heineken 0.0 drove a "significant" increase in its year-to-date sales.

Debunked - the four main myths of alcohol consumption - Focus

Sectors: Beer & cider, Product launches

Companies: Anheuser-Busch InBev

Expert Analysis

Packaged Water (Soft Drinks) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Packaged Water (Soft Drinks) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Packaged Water (Soft Drinks) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Anheuser-Busch InBev puts overhauled Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer on Super Bowl stage

Anheuser-Busch InBev puts overhauled Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer on Super Bowl stage...

European non-alcoholic beer sales neared EUR900m in 2017 - Brewers of Europe

European non-alcoholic beer sales neared EUR900m in 2017 - Brewers of Europe...

Heineken gives Blade system launch to Heineken 0.0 in UK

Heineken gives Blade system launch to Heineken 0.0 in UK...

Anheuser-Busch InBev lifts lid on alleged price-fixing cartel in India - report

Anheuser-Busch InBev lifts lid on alleged price-fixing cartel in India - report...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?