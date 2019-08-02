Anheuser-Busch InBev takes new path in India with Budweiser 0.0 launch

Anheuser-Busch InBev has launched a new non-alcoholic Budweiser in India instead of expanding the roll-out of its existing 0%-abv brand, Budweiser Prohibition Brew.

Budweiser 0.0 is A-B InBev's non-alcoholic play in India

Budweiser 0.0 is on sale in India's biggest cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, A-B InBev said this week. It will also roll out to the dry state of Gujarat.

A spokesperson for A-B InBev in India confirmed to just-drinks that Budweiser 0.0 is is only available in India. The spokesperson also said it is a different beer to Prohibition Brew.

The India-exclusive launch of Budweiser 0.0 indicates that A-B InBev will pursue a different non-alcoholic strategy in the country. The brewer, which has set itself a target of achieving 20% of its global volumes through low- and non-alcoholic drinks by 2025, launched Prohibition Brew in Canada in 2016. The beer, which takes its name from the period in US history when alcohol was banned, has since rolled out to a number of western markets including the US and the UK.

The new beer shares a similar name to Heineken's non-alcoholic lager, Heineken 0.0, which has helped drive sales for the Dutch brewer over the past quarters. This month, UK pub owner Robinsons Brewery said draught Heineken 0.0 drove a "significant" increase in its year-to-date sales.

