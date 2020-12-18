Anheuser-Busch InBev lines up Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer launch with Travis Scott

Anheuser-Busch InBev is to launch another hard seltzer brand in the US, this time in collaboration with rapper Travis Scott.

Anheuser-Busch InBev's Tequila-flavoured Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer has an abv of 7%

The brewer said yesterday it will roll out the Tequila-flavoured Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer in Spring next year. According to A-B InBev, the company worked with Scott to create the 7%-abv Cacti's flavours, packaging and ingredients.

Three flavours will be available - Lime, Pineapple and Strawberry. A-B InBev said Cacti is brewed in Los Angeles and is made with blue agave from Mexico. The brand will roll out in 12oz cans sold in a multi-pack of nine, as well as 16oz and 25oz singles sold in Lime and Pineapple.

Scott has sold more than 100m records and been nominated for eight Grammy Awards.

Cacti will join A-B InBev's well-stocked US hard seltzer portfolio. The company owns one of the original hard seltzers, SpikedSeltzer, which was rebranded as Bon & Viv Hard Seltzer. It has also launched Bud Light Seltzer and Natural Light Seltzer in the past year.

According to a recent report on hard seltzers by analysts at Bernstein, Bud Light Seltzer accounted for 73% of A-B InBev's US hard seltzer sales by volume as of June.

