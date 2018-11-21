News

Anheuser-Busch InBev launches Thanksgiving "Dilly Dilly" Bud Light spot - video

21 November 2018

Share

Font size

Most popular

What are Diageo's priorities for the years ahead?

Diageo Performance Trends 2014-2018 - results data

What can the spirits industry learn from Diageo?

Why targeting by gender failed in 2018

Diageo lines up Tanqueray campaign

William Grant & Sons readies 1.75l Hendrick's Gin

The Macallan makes global ad debut for Edrington

Virtual reality is like cannabis - Pernod CEO
MORE

Anheuser-Busch InBev has unveiled a new spot in its "Dilly Dilly" Bud Light campaign ahead of Thanksgiving in the US and the holiday's packed American football schedule.

The "One Sip" creative follows two other spots launched at the start of the current NFL season - "Bud Lights for Everyone" and "A Royal Affair" - and will air in the run-up to one of the biggest days in the American football calendar. The Dilly Dilly activation has captured the attention of NFL fans and even made its way into stadiums on game days.

After Q1 results in May, A-B InBev said the Bud Light Dilly Dilly marketing campaign helped make the brand "the leading beer in social conversation for the second consecutive quarter". The campaign was launched late last year and according to media reports sports fans chant the phrase during NFL games.

Six trends shaping the future of the beverage industry - just-drinks at Brau Beviale 2018

Sectors: Beer & cider, Marketing – advertising & promotions

Companies: Anheuser-Busch InBev

Related Content

Anheuser-Busch InBev Q1 2018 results - Preview

Anheuser-Busch InBev Q1 2018 results - Preview...

Anheuser-Busch InBev Q1 2018 - results data

Anheuser-Busch InBev Q1 2018 - results data...

Anheuser-Busch InBev in line for more US woe as Budweiser drags - analyst

Anheuser-Busch InBev in line for more US woe as Budweiser drags - analyst...

Bud Light falls victim as US beer volume losses gain pace - analysis

Bud Light falls victim as US beer volume losses gain pace - analysis...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?