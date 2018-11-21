Anheuser-Busch InBev launches Thanksgiving "Dilly Dilly" Bud Light spot - video

Anheuser-Busch InBev has unveiled a new spot in its "Dilly Dilly" Bud Light campaign ahead of Thanksgiving in the US and the holiday's packed American football schedule.

The "One Sip" creative follows two other spots launched at the start of the current NFL season - "Bud Lights for Everyone" and "A Royal Affair" - and will air in the run-up to one of the biggest days in the American football calendar. The Dilly Dilly activation has captured the attention of NFL fans and even made its way into stadiums on game days.

After Q1 results in May, A-B InBev said the Bud Light Dilly Dilly marketing campaign helped make the brand "the leading beer in social conversation for the second consecutive quarter". The campaign was launched late last year and according to media reports sports fans chant the phrase during NFL games.

