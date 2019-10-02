Anheuser-Busch InBev expands California distribution footprint with Markstein Beverage buy

Anheuser-Busch InBev has agreed to buy the "key assets" of Californian distributor Markstein Beverage Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev said the Markstein purchase is a natural extension of its business in California

The acquisition, announced this week, will hand control of Markstein's San Marcos operations near San Diego to A-B InBev. Markstein will continue to operate in Sacramento.

The Markstein family, which owns the beverage distributor, said the sale follows the loss last year of its distribution rights to Constellation Brands' beers. "The economics of our business were just no longer viable," Markstein president Travis Markstein said.

Financial details of the divestment were not disclosed.

Brendan Whitworth, chief sales officer at Anheuser-Busch, the US unit of A-B InBev, said: "Markstein Beverage Co has been a long-time partner and we believe this purchase is a natural extension of our business in California. We thank the Markstein Family for their 32 years in San Diego with Anheuser-Busch and we wish the Markstein family all the best and look forward to them continuing to play a critical role in driving Anheuser-Busch sales within the region."

According to US beer industry publication Brewbound, Markstein Beverage Co sold its distribution rights to Constellation beers including Corona Extra and Modelo Especial to Reyes Beverage Group in June last year. The sale was reportedly at the insistence of Constellation and terminated a 23-year partnership between the two companies. Brewbound reported that the move gave Reyes control of Constellation beers in all major Californian markets.

