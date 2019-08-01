News

Anheuser-Busch InBev defends India operations as New Delhi bans sales

1 August 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Diageo - An apology - Editor's Viewpoint

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Diageo at "peak innovation" - NPD showcase

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes talks to just-drinks

Diageo has to work to maintain upward trajectory

Diageo to leave Park Royal headquarters

Pernod takes control of South Africa's Inverroche

Patron, Grey Goose CMO announces Bacardi exit

Bacardi, Brown-Forman to disband UK partnership

Bacardi names Tony Latham CFO
MORE

Market research

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

Success Case Study: Bira 91 Beer - Spearheading the bottled craft beer movement in India by targeting urban Millennials

Global Spirits

Champagne markets, companies and production

Spirits in Russia

Anheuser-Busch InBev has denied allegations of tax evasion in India after authorities banned the company from selling its beers in New Delhi for three years.

New Delhis ban affects A-B InBev brands including Corona

New Delhi's ban affects A-B InBev brands including Corona

A government official confirmed to just-drinks the banning order was made by the excise department of Delhi state. The ban relates to an August 2016 inquiry into beer bottles manufactured by SABMiller that were found to have duplicate barcodes. 

Responding to the allegations, A-B InBev said it has discontinued its relationship with the Delhi warehouse that handled the bottles and is "taking steps to enhance our systems".

"We deny the allegations set out in this order and look forward to presenting our views in full cooperation with the excise appellate process," a spokesperson said.

The banning order, which came into effect this week, affects brands including Budweiser, Corona, Hoegaarden and Stella Artois. A-B InBev beer bottles are still being sold in Delhi shops, with the ban only covering new supplies.

The Delhi government said that A-B InBev, through its 2016 acquisition of SABMiller, assumes legal liability for SABMiller's actions.

Authorities allege that multiple bar codes were made intentionally to avoid local excise duty, which is currently levied at around 150%. As per tax regulations in India, every bottle of alcohol must have a unique barcode that is electronically tracked at every stage of transport to final retail sale.

Reuters, which first reported the ban, said another order last week by Delhi city authorities called for two of A-B InBev's warehouses to be sealed. Reuters said a city official confirmed that the sealing had already been completed.

Groans turn to cheers as Anheuser-Busch InBev divestment brings Australian sunshine - Analysis

Sectors: Beer & cider, Legislation

Companies: Anheuser-Busch InBev

Expert Analysis

Liqueurs (Spirits) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Liqueurs (Spirits) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Liqueurs (Spirits) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Liqueurs market in United Kingdom.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Anheuser-Busch InBev lifts lid on alleged price-fixing cartel in India - report

Anheuser-Busch InBev lifts lid on alleged price-fixing cartel in India - report...

Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Carlos Brito defends South Africa weakness

Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Carlos Brito defends South Africa weakness...

Anheuser-Busch InBev defends itself against Patagonia beer lawsuit

Anheuser-Busch InBev defends itself against Patagonia beer lawsuit...

Anheuser-Busch InBev to offload Australia operations to Asahi

Anheuser-Busch InBev to offload Australia operations to Asahi...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?