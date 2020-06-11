Anheuser-Busch InBev agrees Kona sale, but only in Hawaii

The US arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev has moved to accelerate its purchase of full control of Craft Brew Alliance, lining up the sale of CBA's Kona beer operations in Hawaii, but retaining the brand in its booming US market.

Kona Brewing Co is one of the divisions that make up Craft Brew Alliance

The long-running acquisition saga, which saw Anheuser-Busch finally commit in November to buying the 68.8% of the craft beer collective that it doesn't already own, has moved a step closer thanks to this week's proposed deal. The move to take over CBA, which included a buy option announced in 2016, drew the attention of anti-trust authorities, however, with Kona's strong home presence combining with A-B's distribution footprint to cause concern about Hawaii.

Late yesterday, however, A-B released details of its plan to offload Kona in Hawaii to PV Brewing Partners, a company whose founders include Dave Peacock, the brewing giant's former head in the US. Peacock left A-B in 2012 after ten-and-a-half years with the company, during which it was acquired by InBev.

The Kona divestment, reported by Cowen analyst Vivien Azer to cost PV US$16m, will not include its presence beyond Hawaii. The brand has regularly been credited with driving CBA's growth in recent quarters, thanks to its growing popularity on the US mainland. So strong has demand been for Kona in the US that CBA ran out of stock in the country in the second quarter of last year.

CBA is approaching completion of the construction of a new brewery for Kona in Hawaii, which was announced four years ago. The collective also brews Kona at some of its other facilities in the US, a fact that got CBA into legal trouble last year, settling a lawsuit that alleged Kona's marketing suggested it was exported from Hawaii.

"While our shared vision for the expanded partnership between CBA and A-B did include CBA's Hawaii operations, we are still optimistic about the ability of CBA and A-B to offer more consumers … more choices as a result of this expanded partnership," said Marcelo Michaelis, president of A-B's Brewers Collective division. "We are confident that PV Brewing will continue investing and driving economic growth in Kona's communities in Hawaii."

The transaction, which will only proceed if A-B's move for CBA completes, is expected to close by the end of this year.

What the beer category will look like, 12 months from now - Click here for a just-drinks comment