Amity Brewing Co's Honey, I Flunked The Kids - Product Launch

Amity Brewing Co's Honey, I Flunked The Kids

Category - Beer, flavoured, 7.4%

Available - From this week

Location - The UK; online

Price - SRP of GBP30 (US$41.60) per 6x44cl cans; GBP60 per 12x44cl cans

UK company Amity Brewing Co has launched a new honey-brewed beer called Honey, I Flunked The Kids.

The Belgian golden ale is the result of a partnership between the Leeds brewery and UK honey producer Hilltop. The new iteration joins Amity's IPA, American Pale, Helles and Red Lane Bitter beers.

According to Amity Brewing, the launch has been timed to coincide with the end of February school holidays in England.

Amity is not the only alcohol producer to use UK honey. The British Honey Co, which recently released an 'affordable luxury' spirits range, produces a range of spirits infused with honey. Last year, the company linked up with preservation charity English Heritage on another range of spirits.

