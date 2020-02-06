Amber Beverage Group ups UK presence with Indie Brands stake buy

Amber Beverage Group has added to its UK footprint with a stake purchase in spirits distributor Indie Brands.

The transaction, announced today, sees Amber take an unspecified majority holding in the distribution company. Indie Brands joins fellow distribution group Cellar Trends, which Amber acquired full control of in June last year.

Financial details of the latest buy were not disclosed.

Among the spirits brands handled by the distributor in the UK are Spain's Puerto de Indias, which launched a strawberry gin in the country last year, and Isle of Arran's portfolio of single malt Scotch whiskies.

To lead the newly-enlarged UK operations, Amber, which is owned by Stolichnaya brand owner SPI Group, has created the role of UK MD. Assuming the position is Simon Thomas, who prior to almost three years as a drinks consultant spent 17 years with Diageo, nine years with Pernod Ricard UK and four and a half years at SABMiller, where he was global sales development director.

Both Indie Brands and Cellar Trends will report in to Thomas.

"The inclusion of Indie Brands to our portfolio in the UK will enable the group to further drive their growing business interests in the UK," said Amber CEO Seymour Ferreira. "I am excited by the opportunities the exceptional team at Indie will offer our brands and our business in the UK".

Indie Brands MD Douglas Cunningham added: "This acquisition represents a huge vote of confidence in the work of my Indie colleagues, who have worked tirelessly to build the company and its portfolio of incredible brands since inception eight years ago.

"Becoming part of the ABG family will provide Indie Brands with all the necessary support to ensure we maximise our position, and that of our partner brands, in the UK market."

