News

Amber Beverage Group takes Tequila, wine to Denmark with distribution deal

4 December 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Constellation cuts losses on Ballast Point folly

Why hard seltzer's US success won't translate

US Champagne tariffs threaten critical blow

just-drinks' M&A database - November

Why spirits should embrace cross-category trend

Diageo proposes merger of India operations

Pernod still has use for wine - regional CEO

Constellation sells Ballast Point

"Ugly hoodies" to crown Tito's Handmade Vodka

Moet Hennessy takes control of Chateau d'Esclans
MORE

Amber Beverage Group has entered the Danish market after appointing its first distributor in the country.

Amber Beverage has started selling gold-filtered sparkling wine Cosmopolitan Diva in Denmark

Amber Beverage has started selling gold-filtered sparkling wine Cosmopolitan Diva in Denmark

The Riga Black Balsam owner said today that AMKA Group started handling Tequila Rooster Rojo and gold-filtered sparkling wine Cosmopolitan Diva in the country from 1 October. Amber is targetting forecast growth in the Tequila and sparkling wine categories in the country.

"To use this opportunity to the fullest, we have partnered with an enthusiastic, devoted and committed importer that will put in motion all channels in order to launch our brands," said Amber's go-to-market strategist, Elena Azhnova.

A spokesperson for Amber told just-drinks this is the first time the company has had an official distribution partner in Denmark. Amber Beverage is owned by SPI Group.

The Denmark debut continues Amber's recent growth in Europe. Two weeks ago, the company confirmed its entry into France, securing a distribution deal with co-operative Spirit France Diffusion.

Why spirits brand owners should embrace the cross-category trend - Comment

Sectors: Spirits

Expert Analysis

Quarterly Beverage Tracker Fourth Quarter 2018: United Arab Emirates

Quarterly Beverage Tracker Fourth Quarter 2018: United Arab Emirates

GlobalData’s United Arab Emirates Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4-18 covering soft drinks, dairy drinks, hot drinks and alcoholic drinks is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest indus...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

"The future isn't to get concerned about monolithic brands like Bacardi and Smirnoff, but to encoura...

FREE TO READ - The biggest interviews of the year - just-drinks' review of 2018

FREE TO READ - The biggest interviews of the year - just-drinks' review of 2018...

FREE TO READ - The news stories that shaped the year - just-drinks' review of 2018

FREE TO READ - The news stories that shaped the year - just-drinks' review of 2018...

How did Campari Group perform in Q1 2019? - results data

How did Campari Group perform in Q1 2019? - results data...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?