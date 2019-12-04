Amber Beverage Group takes Tequila, wine to Denmark with distribution deal

Amber Beverage Group has entered the Danish market after appointing its first distributor in the country.

Amber Beverage has started selling gold-filtered sparkling wine Cosmopolitan Diva in Denmark

The Riga Black Balsam owner said today that AMKA Group started handling Tequila Rooster Rojo and gold-filtered sparkling wine Cosmopolitan Diva in the country from 1 October. Amber is targetting forecast growth in the Tequila and sparkling wine categories in the country.

"To use this opportunity to the fullest, we have partnered with an enthusiastic, devoted and committed importer that will put in motion all channels in order to launch our brands," said Amber's go-to-market strategist, Elena Azhnova.

A spokesperson for Amber told just-drinks this is the first time the company has had an official distribution partner in Denmark. Amber Beverage is owned by SPI Group.

The Denmark debut continues Amber's recent growth in Europe. Two weeks ago, the company confirmed its entry into France, securing a distribution deal with co-operative Spirit France Diffusion.

