Amber Beverage Group recruits another ex-Pernod Ricard executive for Moskovskaya

Amber Beverage Group has confirmed a change of leadership for its Moskovskaya vodka brand.

Helena Zakmane was promoted to Moskovskaya brand director in October

The Luxembourg-based company, which is controlled by Stolichnaya brand owner SPI Group, said late last week that Helena Zakmane has been promoted to the global brand director position. The move, which took place late last year, came after previous incumbent Renatas Alekna left Amber.

When contacted by just-drinks today, a spokesperson for the group said Alekna "is pursuing further career opportunities" elsewhere.

Zakmane joined Amber in July last year as international customer marketing manager before taking on the brand directorship three months later. Previously, she has worked for Coca-Cola Hellenic after having spent just over four years with Pernod Ricard, where she was marketing director for Latvia.

"Moskovskaya is a truly authentic brand with such strong heritage and history," Zakmane said. "I feel excited and honoured to take care of such a jewel, and be in charge of its future success."

CMO Pepijn Janssens, who also used to work for Pernod, added: "At ABG, we highly value gender diversity and we are proud … that the current split within the group is 55% women and 45% men. "It felt like a natural evolution to put Moskovskaya in the hands of an all-female team."

