News

Amazon Australia opens up for beer, wine and spirits sales

10 June 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Is there something wrong with C&C Group? - comment

How COVID-19 will change after-work drinks

What will the post-COVID-19 consumer look like?

Why White Claw has the hard seltzer edge

Brown-Forman set fair to ride out the COVID storm

Brown-Forman Q4 & fiscal-2020 - preview

Diageo rolls out Smirnoff Seltzer RTD to UK

Recovery starts now, says Suntory Holdings

C&C Group fiscal-2020 - Sales up 7.8% - results

Brown-Forman fiscal-2020 - Q4 wipes out sales rise
MORE

Amazon Australia has started alcohol sales with the launch of a beer, wine and spirits online store.

Amazon said the alcohol platform will include free delivery for subscribers

Amazon said the alcohol platform will include free delivery for subscribers

The online retail portal, which includes free delivery for subscribers, opens six months after Amazon reportedly secured its first liquor licence for Australia. Amazon said the BWS platform will include well-known brands including Treasury Wine Estates' Penfolds, Asahi's VB and Diageo's Johnnie Walker.

Matt Furlong, Amazon Australia country manager, said: "We're excited to bring customers our new wine, beer and spirits store, featuring a range of much-loved local and international brands. Customers will be able to experience the convenience of ordering their favourite wine, beer or spirits alongside all the other products available on Amazon.com.au."

Last year, analysts at GlobalData urged retailers in Australia to wake up to the importance of e-commerce for alcohol. Commenting on the "imminent rise" of Amazon alcohol sales in the country, the analysts said traditional retailers "have little choice but to adapt to this shift".

"'Watershed moment' is the right term to use" - Charlie Merrells, chief strategy officer for Amazon agency Molzi

Sectors: Beer & cider, Spirits, Wine

Companies: Asahi Breweries, Diageo, Johnnie Walker, Treasury Wine Estates

Expert Analysis

Lager Beer (Beer & Cider) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Lager Beer (Beer & Cider) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Lager Beer (Beer & Cider) Market in Canada - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Lager Beer market in Canada.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

"'Watershed moment' is the right term to use" - Charlie Merrells, chief strategy officer for Amazon ...

Retail channel integration key to future online sales wins - forecast

Retail channel integration key to future online sales wins - forecast...

Drinkly eyes brand partnerships as home delivery sales surge 850%

Drinkly eyes brand partnerships as home delivery sales surge 850%...

Former Treasury Wine Estates executive to head up Diageo in Australia

Former Treasury Wine Estates executive to head up Diageo in Australia...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?