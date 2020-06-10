Amazon Australia opens up for beer, wine and spirits sales

Amazon Australia has started alcohol sales with the launch of a beer, wine and spirits online store.

Amazon said the alcohol platform will include free delivery for subscribers

The online retail portal, which includes free delivery for subscribers, opens six months after Amazon reportedly secured its first liquor licence for Australia. Amazon said the BWS platform will include well-known brands including Treasury Wine Estates' Penfolds, Asahi's VB and Diageo's Johnnie Walker.

Matt Furlong, Amazon Australia country manager, said: "We're excited to bring customers our new wine, beer and spirits store, featuring a range of much-loved local and international brands. Customers will be able to experience the convenience of ordering their favourite wine, beer or spirits alongside all the other products available on Amazon.com.au."

Last year, analysts at GlobalData urged retailers in Australia to wake up to the importance of e-commerce for alcohol. Commenting on the "imminent rise" of Amazon alcohol sales in the country, the analysts said traditional retailers "have little choice but to adapt to this shift".

"'Watershed moment' is the right term to use" - Charlie Merrells, chief strategy officer for Amazon agency Molzi