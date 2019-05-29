News

Altia updates pack, readies global marketing push for Larsen Cognac

29 May 2019

Altia Corp has introduced a packaging update and global marketing campaign for Larsen Cognac as the company looks to highlight the brand's heritage while promoting its "modern and colourful approach". 

The new look for Larsen Cognac was unveiled this week

The redesigned bottle, unveiled this week, is shaped like a flask, an ode to its traveller founder, Jens Reider Larsen. The label's details, including a stamp and the use of texture and gold foiling, represent the "prestige" of the brand, alongside an embossed logo and ship.

The new design, unveiled this week, is already available in the Global Travel Retail channel and is set to be launched in the domestic markets of the Nordic and Baltic regions in the coming months. 

Altia intends to roll out the revamped look across Asia next year.

To support the re-design, the company has created a marketing activation under the tagline 'the spirit of exploration'. Launching globally, with "some adaptations" for Asia, the push hopes to bring "a fresh, modern perspective on Cognac" and to appeal to expand to the new generation of Cognac drinkers.

Larsen marketing director Christelle Pottinger said: "Our communication is really different from what we are used to seeing in the Cognac category: the bright colours, sky and sea images combined with the collage technique make it unique and eye-catching."

Altia acquired Larsen from Remy Cointreau in 2013.

Why the spirits category should look backwards to move forwards - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Marketing – advertising & promotions, Spirits

