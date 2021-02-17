Altia Group prepares for Larsen Cognac roll-out in US with US$45 Aqua Ignis

Altia Group has lined up the US release of its Maison Larsen Cognac line, debuting with global-first Aqua Ignis.

Aqua Ignis is a new expression from Maison Larsen

The Finland-based company has secured distribution for Larsen through the US division of Marussia Beverages. The tie-up united Larsen with Altia's Koskenkorva brand in the US, with the Finnish vodka coming under Marussia's wing late last year.

Larsen's assault on the US kicks off with Aqua Ignis, a new expression from the Cognac house that will retail at US$45 per bottle. The expression, which hits Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, California, Colorado and Washington DC, will shortly be joined by the rest of the Larsen portfolio in the country.

"This appointment furthers the relationship between Altia Group and our team in the US," said Marussia Beverages USA sales VP Tom Wagstaff. "Working with this esteemed Cognac - from its new extraordinary craft Larsen A.I. to eventually it's classic range - is an exciting opportunity to connect with connoisseurs and fans of Cognac while building our portfolio."

Founded by a Norwegian almost 100 years ago, Larsen was acquired by Altia from Remy Cointreau in 2013. The Remy Martin Cognac brand owner initially bought Larsen in late-2012 as a means to secure inventory.

What's coming up in aged spirits in 2021? - Predictions for the Year Ahead