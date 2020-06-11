Aldi unveils UK hard seltzer Nordic Wolf

Aldi is to launch its own hard seltzer in the UK called Nordic Wolf.

Nordic Wolf will launch in UK Aldi stores in mid-July

Nordic Wolf, which is the retailer's first hard seltzer, will launch in the UK in mid-July. Available in four flavours - Lemon, Strawberry & Lime, Cranberry & Cherry and Raspberry & Blackcurrant - Nordic Wolf contains 97 calories per can. It is made in partnership with Alska cider maker The Swedish Cider Co.

The 4%-abv alcoholic sparkling water was unveiled today amid a slew of releases in the UK hard seltzer category. The roll-out of major brands, including the leading US hard seltzer White Claw, looks set to make the UK the next growth market for the lower-calorie RTD following strong US growth in the past two years.

In a statement today, Aldi highlighted the price of Nordic Wolf, which at GBP1.29 (US$1.60) per can is about half the UK price of White Claw. Owner Mark Anthony Brands launched White Claw in the UK on 1 June and is preparing for an Australia release later this year.

"With the rise of more health-conscious consumers, we wanted to make sure we are catering for this market and Nordic Wolf does just that without compromising on price," said Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK.

Why White Claw has the hard seltzer edge in COVID-19 climate and beyond - Click here for a just-drinks analysis