AG Barr's FunkinPRO Hemp Syrup - Product Launch

AG Barr's FunkinPRO Hemp Syrup

Category - Cocktail ingredients, syrups

Available - From this month

Location - UK

Price - TBC

AG Barr has released a hemp syrup under its Funkin cocktail ingredients brand. According to the company, FunkinPRO Hemp Syrup is the UK's first hemp syrup product.

"FunkinPRO Hemp Syrup adds a true point of difference from a flavour perspective, creates stand-out on a cocktail menu and drives talkability from a customer perspective," said Ben Anderson, Funkin's head of marketing. "We are always looking to introduce exciting new flavours and bring new dynamics into the ever-growing cocktail market."

FunkinPRO Hemp Syrup has a light green/yellow colour and it is made using hemp seed extract sourced from the UK.

AG Barr said the ingredient will also works well in lower-abv serves.

FunkinPRO Hemp Syrup is available in cases of six 36cl bottles and has a two-year shelf life.

