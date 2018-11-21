AG Barr's FunkinPRO Hemp Syrup - Product Launch

AG Barr's FunkinPRO Hemp Syrup
Category - Cocktail ingredients, syrups
Available - From this month
Location - UK
Price - TBC
AG Barr has released a hemp syrup under its Funkin cocktail ingredients brand. According to the company, FunkinPRO Hemp Syrup is the UK's first hemp syrup product.
"FunkinPRO Hemp Syrup adds a true point of difference from a flavour perspective, creates stand-out on a cocktail menu and drives talkability from a customer perspective," said Ben Anderson, Funkin's head of marketing. "We are always looking to introduce exciting new flavours and bring new dynamics into the ever-growing cocktail market."
FunkinPRO Hemp Syrup has a light green/yellow colour and it is made using hemp seed extract sourced from the UK.
AG Barr said the ingredient will also works well in lower-abv serves.
FunkinPRO Hemp Syrup is available in cases of six 36cl bottles and has a two-year shelf life.
