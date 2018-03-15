AG Barr to distribute Bundaberg Brewed Drinks in UK & Ireland
By Lucy Britner | 15 March 2018
AG Barr will handle Bundaberg in the UK & Ireland from April
AG Barr's Barr Soft Drinks unit will handle Australia's Bundaberg Brewed Drinks in the UK and Irish markets.
Barr said this week that a new franchise agreement will start in April. A spokesperson for the Irn-Bru owner said the drinks will be made in the UK by a third party, and distributed by Barr.
The UK range comprises six flavours: Ginger Beer, Root Beer, Blood Orange, Lemon/Lime & Bitters, Peach and Pink Grapefruit. The products are all non-alcoholic and packaged in 37.5cl "stubby" bottles with a crown cap.
"Their range of drinks are bang on trend as premium adult drinks are in significant growth and within this, craft is primed to take off, just as it
has done in other drinks categories," said Jonathan Kemp, commercial director at Barr Soft Drinks.
It was not immediately clear which company handled the brand in the UK & Ireland prior to this announcement.
