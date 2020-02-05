Adnams’ Wild Wave Cider 0.5% - Product Launch

Adnams' Wild Wave Cider 0.5%

Adnams' Wild Wave 0.5% is a non-alcoholic version of a cider launched last year

Category - Cider, low-alcohol; 0.5% abv

Available - From this week

Location - UK; Adnams online store

Price - GBP1.49 (US$1.95) per 33cl can or GBP16.99 per 12x33cl can

UK brewer, distiller and retailer Adnams has released a low-alcohol version of its Wild Wave cider brand, which was launched last year.

Designed to "meet the rapidly growing demand for premium low-alcohol drinks", Wild Wave 0.5% combines West Country cider - sourced from bittersweet and dessert apples grown in the Malvern Hills - with apple juice.

Gluten-free and vegan, it contains no artificial sweeteners, and has 76 calories per 33cl can, priced at GBP1.49 a can or GBP16.99 for a pack of 12.

Wild Wave 0.5% was created by Adnams master brewer Fergus Fitzgerald and master of wine James Davis with the aim of creating a product that "tastes like a real cider, rather than just apple juice". The launch follows the release of a low-alcohol version of the company's Ghost Ship pale ale in 2018.

