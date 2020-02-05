News

Adnams’ Wild Wave Cider 0.5% - Product Launch

5 February 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

The Super Bowl 2020 drinks ad showdown - Focus

How slowing H1 growth could shape Diageo's future

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes talks to just-drinks

Why premium RTD tea could be a soft drinks winner

Fever-Tree names Jeremy Kanter as CMO

Coronavirus impact to last months - forecast

William Grant & Sons’ Hendrick’s Lunar Gin - NPD

Amber recruits another ex-Pernod exec

Constellation buys Press hard seltzer stake
MORE

Adnams' Wild Wave Cider 0.5%

Adnams Wild Wave 0.5% is a non-alcoholic version of a cider launched last year

Adnams' Wild Wave 0.5% is a non-alcoholic version of a cider launched last year

Category - Cider, low-alcohol; 0.5% abv

Available - From this week

Location - UK; Adnams online store

Price - GBP1.49 (US$1.95) per 33cl can or GBP16.99 per 12x33cl can

UK brewer, distiller and retailer Adnams has released a low-alcohol version of its Wild Wave cider brand, which was launched last year.

Designed to "meet the rapidly growing demand for premium low-alcohol drinks", Wild Wave 0.5% combines West Country cider - sourced from bittersweet and dessert apples grown in the Malvern Hills - with apple juice.

Gluten-free and vegan, it contains no artificial sweeteners, and has 76 calories per 33cl can, priced at GBP1.49 a can or GBP16.99 for a pack of 12.

Wild Wave 0.5% was created by Adnams master brewer Fergus Fitzgerald and master of wine James Davis with the aim of creating a product that "tastes like a real cider, rather than just apple juice". The launch follows the release of a low-alcohol version of the company's Ghost Ship pale ale in 2018.

The Super Bowl 2020 drinks ad showdown - Focus

Sectors: Beer & cider, Product launches

Expert Analysis

Gin & Genever (Spirits) Market in South Korea - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Gin & Genever (Spirits) Market in South Korea - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Gin & Genever (Spirits) Market in South Korea - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Gin & Genever market in South Korea.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

This week in beer & cider, featuring Constellation Brands' US success story goes on, Adnams' alcohol-free play and drinks packaging in the spotlight

This week in beer & cider, featuring Constellation Brands' US success story goes on, Adnams' alcohol...

Chu Lo founder channels Japanese RTDs in UK soft drink launch

Chu Lo founder channels Japanese RTDs in UK soft drink launch...

The International Brewing & Cider Awards 2017 - The Winners - Part II

The International Brewing & Cider Awards 2017 - The Winners - Part II...

This week in beer & cider, featuring BrewDog's Trump pickle, Skinny Lager heads to Australia and a cannabis warning for brewers

This week in beer & cider, featuring BrewDog's Trump pickle, Skinny Lager heads to Australia and a c...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?