Accolade Wines rebrands premium arm, adds New Zealand, South Africa - Australian wine data

Accolade Wines has expanded the responsibility of its renamed premium wine unit to include New Zealand and South African brands.

Accolade Wines announced the divisional rebrand and varietals expansion today

From today, the company's Fine Wine Partners division will be named Accolade Fine Wines and will include single vineyard varietals from New Zealand's Mud House and South Africa's Flagstone, alongside some of the group's Australian brands. Additionally, the changes will see the division brought under the wider Accolade Wines umbrella, having previously existed as a separate entity.

"This revised direction helps clarify our core premium and fine wine allocated portfolio ..., creating scalable opportunities to promote and sell the length and breadth of Australia's finest terroir, and beyond," said Accolade Fine Wines' head of fine wines for Europe, Toby Spiers.

Last month, Accolade purchased South Australian vineyard Rolf Binder Wines from the Binder family for an undisclosed fee.

Australian wine - Global Volume Trends 2015-2024 2015 11.4 2016 11.75 2017 12.07 2018 12.47 2019 12.87 2020 12.45 2021 13.22 2022 13.84 2023 14.37 2024 14.71 Source: GlobalData

GlobalData figures show that consumption of Australian wine worldwide has grown steadily in recent years. Between 2015 and 2019, the category enjoyed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. Despite a forecast volumes slide of 3.8% in 2020, Australian wine is set to resume growth at an accelerated CAGR of 3.4% until 2024.

