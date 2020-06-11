News

Accolade Wines eyes younger consumers with Echo Falls revamp

11 June 2020

Accolade Wines has overhauled packaging for the Echo Falls wine range.

Accolade's new look for Echo Falls started rolling out this month

The new look will be rolled out from this month, Accolade said today. The revamp is part of a GBP1m (US$1.3m) marketing investment in Echo Falls backed by a consumer-facing campaign, called 'Live Life to the Falls'.

The redesign targets younger legal-age consumers.

"Packaging is a key communication tool for wines," said Accolade Wines' European marketing manager, Lydia Freeman. "We already have the third-highest wine brand awareness in the UK and this full redesign will enable us to grow our core audience (aged 30+) as well as recruiting new shoppers, the under 28s."

Accolade has released a number of innovations around the Echo Falls brand. Last month the company launched two new flavours for the Echo Falls' low-alcohol and botanicals range - Melon & Mint and Raspberry & Lavender. In 2019, the company released canned versions of four Echo Falls variants in the UK.

