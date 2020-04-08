Accolade Wines announces online book club for Hardys

Accolade Wines has launched an online weekly book club for its Hardys brand in the UK to encourage consumer interaction during the coronavirus lockdown.

Accolade Wines announces the book choice on its Hardys Facebook page

The wine maker today announced a new marketing campaign called 'The Thomas Hardy Book Club' that will recommend a different book each week on the Hardys Facebook page. Thomas Hardy was the founder of the Hardys brand.

Accolde said it wants to motivate fans to engage with one another through books, encouraging consumers to share their opinions and recommend their favourite "uplifting" read.

''Following on from the launch of Echo Falls' Instagram virtual happy hour, announced last week, we wanted to bring an interactive experience to our many Hardys fans," said Accolade's European marketing director, Caroline Thompson-Hill . "We feel a book club... is ideal for the times, as there is nothing better than getting lost in a good book and then sharing it with your friends.''

