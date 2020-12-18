News

21Seeds flavoured Tequila set for US-wide roll-out

18 December 2020

Fruit-infused Tequila brand 21Seeds is set to hit shelves across the US thanks to a tie-up with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

The Tequila's namesake brand owner, which is based in San Francisco, is targeting female consumers in the country with its three-strong line. The range comprises Grapefruit Hibiscus, Cucumber Jalapeno and Valencia Orange.

Earlier this week, 21Seeds, which launched the brand last year, confirmed the deal with Southern Glazer's. Subsequently, all three expressions will roll out nationwide in the new year.

The flavoured Tequilas carry an abv of 35% and are positioned as being "ideal for low-cal cocktails that are easy for the at-home mixologist".

"We've tapped into a thirst for full-flavour spirits, without the guilt and bite of traditional Tequilas," said co-founder & CEO Kat Hantas. "Alignment with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits means that we'll be able to show up in more places across the country to give Americans a more approachable, no-fuss way to enjoy Tequila."

Jennifer Chaplin Tolkin, VP of supplier management & business development for Southern Glazer's, added: "Currently, 80% of consumer purchasing decisions and 70% of all alcohol buying decisions are being made by women, therefore it's critically important to Southern Glazer's that we have both female-owned brands and brands that appeal to female consumers in our portfolio.

"Between the growth of the Tequila category, consumer interest in wellness and the popularity of simple cocktails with fresh ingredients, the trends are aligned to support 21Seeds as they aim to bring more women into the category."

Earlier this month, alcohol delivery service Drizly tipped the Tequila category as being well-placed to do well in the US in the coming months.

Sectors: Spirits

