The US’s drinks industry registered a 17.0% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.38% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the drinks industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 1.56% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.37% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s drinks industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 95.59% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s drinks industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 41.91% in December 2022, registering a 3.64% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 22.06% share, an increase of 30.43% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 19.12%, registering a 36.84% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 7.35%, down 28.57% over the previous month.

Top five drinks companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 4.3% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s drinks industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Nestle posted 36 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 26.53% over the previous month, followed by Coca-Cola with 27 jobs and a 1250% growth. Niagara Bottling with 13 IT jobs and PepsiCo with 11 jobs, recorded a 225% growth and a 47.62% decrease, respectively, while Coca-Cola Consolidated recorded a decline of 41.18% with 10 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.88%, up by 16.92% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 23.53% share, registered an increase of 10.34% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 20.59% share, down 3.45% over November 2022.