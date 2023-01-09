The US’s consumer industry registered a 0.5% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.09% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 1.34% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.23% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.35% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s consumer industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 36.85% in December 2022, registering a 56.71% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 20.5% share, an increase of 37.5% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 19.43%, registering a 55.75% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 11.83%, up 60.19% over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 47.64% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s consumer industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Petco Health and Wellness Co posted 89 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 27.14% over the previous month, followed by Procter & Gamble with 68 jobs and a 750% growth. Carrier Global with 58 IT jobs and Haier Group with 53 jobs, recorded a 1.75% growth and a 1666.67% growth, respectively, while J. R. Simplot recorded a decline of 39.19% with 45 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.2%, up by 40.5% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.3% share, registered an increase of 93.71% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 18.49% share, up 73.15% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1%, recording a month-on-month decline of 22.22%.