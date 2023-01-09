The UK’s consumer industry registered a 9.8% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 9.89% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.41% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.62% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.52% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s consumer industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 37.78% in December 2022, registering a 70% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 26.67% share, an increase of 100% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.07%, registering a 42.42% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 11.11%, up 66.67% over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 245% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s consumer industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Fujitsu General posted 21 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Mars with 15 jobs and a 50% growth. Lego with 12 IT jobs and Focusrite with 12 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 33.33% growth, respectively, while Charlotte Tilbury Beauty recorded an increase of 800% with 9 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.07%, up by 13.64% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.26% share, registered an increase of 100% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.67% share, up 12.5% over November 2022.