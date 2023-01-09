South & Central America witnessed an 8.7% drop in IT hiring activity in the consumer industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen an increase of 2.2% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 2.09% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering an increase of 0.08% over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 31.34% in December 2022, a 61.54% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 28.36% in December 2022, marking a 20.83% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 19.4% in December 2022, a 31.58% drop from November 2022.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers registered a share of 19.4% in December 2022, an 18.18% rise over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 400% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s consumer industry during December 2022 over previous month.

L’Oreal posted 14 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Unilever with 6 jobs and a 100% growth. Bunge with 5 IT jobs and Diageo with 5 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while JBS recorded a 25% increase with 5 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s consumer industry

Colombia commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 32.84% share in December 2022, a 175% increase over November 2022. Brazil featured next with a 31.34% share, up 5% over the previous month. Argentina recorded an 8.96% share, a flat growth compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 89.55%, down by 3.23% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 7.46% share, registered a growth of 66.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 2.99% share, down 60% over November 2022.