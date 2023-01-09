US-based company Procter & Gamble’s IT hiring rose 44.9% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 54% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 5.23% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.21% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Procter & Gamble IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Procter & Gamble, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 43.48% in December 2022, and a 344.44% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 26.09% in December 2022, and registered growth of 200%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.13% in December 2022, an 116.67% rise from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Procter & Gamble

North America emerged as the leading region in the global consumer IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 73.91% share, which marked a 750% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 19.57%, registering a 100% month-on-month growth. South & Central America was the third leading region with a 4.35% share and a 50% drop over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.09% and a month-on-month flat growth. Asia-Pacific stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.09%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 73.91% share in December 2022, a 750% growth over November 2022. Poland featured next with a 14.13% share, up 1200% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 3.26% share, an increase of 200% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Procter & Gamble IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.43%, up by 270% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 13.04% share, a growth of 1100% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 6.52% share, up 50% over November 2022.