Poland’s consumer industry registered a 7.9% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 9.73% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 7.68% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.64% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s consumer industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 46.34% in December 2022, registering a 171.43% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.51% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 19.51%, registering a 300% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 12.2%, up 400% over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 520% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s consumer industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Procter & Gamble posted 13 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 1200% over the previous month, followed by Reckitt Benckiser Group with 9 jobs and a 200% growth. IOI with 4 IT jobs and Unilever with 3 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Nestle recorded an increase of 100% with 2 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.17%, up by 130.77% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 19.51% share, registered an increase of 60% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 7.32% share, up 200% over November 2022.