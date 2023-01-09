Philippines consumer industry registered a 34.8% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 20.78% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.65% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.2% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Philippines consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines consumer industry in December 2022.

1) Database and Network Administrators and Architects recorded a share of 46.94% in December 2022, registering a 4500% growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 29.59% share, an increase of 1350% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.29%, registering a 366.67% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 8.16%, up 300% over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in Philippines IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 3066.67% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines consumer industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

San Miguel posted 50 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 4900% over the previous month, followed by L’Oreal with 39 jobs and a flat growth. Unilever with 3 IT jobs and D&L Industries with 2 jobs, recorded a 50% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Mondelez International recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.45%, up by 914.29% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 25.51% share, registered an increase of 2400% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 2.04% share, flat growth over November 2022.