US-based company PepsiCo’s IT hiring declined 25.6% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 22.24% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 3.9% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 1.18% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops PepsiCo IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by PepsiCo, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 32.84% in December 2022, and a 59.26% drop over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 29.85% in December 2022, and registered a decline of 42.86%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 22.39% in December 2022, a 15.38% rise from November 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at PepsiCo

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global consumer IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 50.75% share, which marked a 49.25% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 34.33%, registering a 34.29% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 8.96% share and a 200% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.99% and a month-on-month flat growth. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.99%, registering a 33.33% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 49.25% share in December 2022, a 49.23% decline over November 2022. US featured next with a 16.42% share, down 47.62% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 14.93% share, a decline of 28.57% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead PepsiCo IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 41.79%, flat growth from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 38.81% share, a decline of 59.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 16.42% share, down 15.38% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.99%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.