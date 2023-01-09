Japan-based company Panasonic’s IT hiring rose 3.8% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.26% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 19.44% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 1.57% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Panasonic IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Panasonic, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 50% in December 2022, and a 175% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 27.27% in December 2022, and registered growth of 100%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.09% in December 2022, a 50% rise from November 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Panasonic

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global consumer IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 50% share, which marked a 450% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 42.42%, registering a 100% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 7.58% share and a 28.57% drop over November 2022.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 48.48% share in December 2022, a 540% growth over November 2022. US featured next with a 25.76% share, up 325% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 16.67% share, an increase of 10% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Panasonic IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 46.97%, up by 121.43% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 46.97% share, a growth of 520% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.06% share, down 50% over November 2022.