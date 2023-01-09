North America witnessed an 18.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the drinks industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 8.01% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 1.76% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.35% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 41.25% in December 2022, a 4.35% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 21.88% in December 2022, marking a 34.62% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 18.75% in December 2022, a 36.36% rise from November 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 9.38% in December 2022, a 40% decline over the previous month.

Top five drinks companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 2.61% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s drinks industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Nestle posted 37 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a decline of 32.73% over the previous month, followed by Coca-Cola with 35 jobs and a 775% growth. PepsiCo with 23 IT jobs and Niagara Bottling with 13 jobs, recorded a 34.29% drop and a 225% rise, respectively, while Coca-Cola Consolidated recorded a 41.18% decline with 10 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s drinks industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s drinks industry IT hiring activity with an 85% share in December 2022, a 10.57% increase over November 2022. Mexico featured next with an 11.25% share, down 33.33% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 3.75% share, a flat growth compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.38%, flat growth from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 26.88% share, registered a growth of 16.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 18.75% share, down 6.25% over November 2022.