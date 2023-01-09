North America witnessed a 1.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the consumer industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen an increase of 0.58% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 1.4% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.25% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 36.69% in December 2022, a 54.52% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 20.66% in December 2022, marking a 35.09% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 19.65% in December 2022, a 47.98% rise from November 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 11.74% in December 2022, a 54.87% rise over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 47.89% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s consumer industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Petco Health and Wellness Co posted 89 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 27.14% over the previous month, followed by Procter & Gamble with 68 jobs and a 750% growth. Carrier Global with 60 IT jobs and Haier Group with 53 jobs, recorded a 3.45% rise and a 1666.67% rise, respectively, while J. R. Simplot recorded a 39.19% decline with 45 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s consumer industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 93.56% share in December 2022, a 55% increase over November 2022. Canada featured next with a 3.42% share, up 59.38% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 3.02% share, a drop of 15.09% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.94%, up by 38.95% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.41% share, registered a growth of 84.66% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 18.71% share, up 67.07% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.94%, recording a month-on-month decline of 22.22%.