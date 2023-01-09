Switzerland-based company Nestle’s IT hiring declined 17.9% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 19.85% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 3.59% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.06% decline over the last three-month average share.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations tops Nestle IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Nestle, Miscellaneous Computer Occupations emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 33.78% in December 2022, and a 25% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 28.38% in December 2022, and registered growth of 31.25%. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 24.32% in December 2022, a 47.06% drop from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Nestle

North America emerged as the leading region in the global consumer IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 50% share, which marked a 32.73% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 32.43%, registering a 71.43% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 10.81% share and a 52.94% drop over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 5.41% and a month-on-month decline of 42.86%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.35%, registering a 50% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 48.65% share in December 2022, a 26.53% decline over November 2022. Germany featured next with a 12.16% share, up 80% over the previous month. India recorded a 5.41% share, a decline of 55.56% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Nestle IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.41%, down by 28.07% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 29.73% share, a growth of 10% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 14.86% share, down 38.89% over November 2022.