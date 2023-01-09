Middle East & Africa witnessed a 15.1% rise in IT hiring activity in the consumer industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 8.08% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 3.2% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering an increase of 0.53% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 46.51% in December 2022, a 233.33% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 30.23% in December 2022, marking an 116.67% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 16.28% in December 2022, a 12.5% drop from November 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 6.98% in December 2022, a 40% decline over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 2800% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s consumer industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Pernod Ricard posted 15 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by San Miguel with 6 jobs and a flat growth. Puma with 4 IT jobs and IOI with 2 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Unilever recorded a 100% increase with 2 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s consumer industry

Egypt commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 41.86% share in December 2022, a 200% increase over November 2022. Sudan featured next with a 20.93% share, up 200% over the previous month. Tanzania recorded a 9.3% share, a flat growth compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.77%, up by 76.47% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.6% share, registered a growth of 14.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 11.63% share, up 150% over November 2022.