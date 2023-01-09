Mexico’s drinks industry registered a 21.9% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 24.92% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the drinks industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 3.71% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.38% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Mexico’s drinks industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s drinks industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 38.89% in December 2022, registering a 22.22% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 22.22% share, a decrease of 60% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 22.22%, registering a 33.33% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 11.11%, down 33.33% over the previous month.

Top five drinks companies in Mexico’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s drinks industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

PepsiCo posted 10 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 28.57% over the previous month, followed by Coca-Cola with 8 jobs and a 300% growth. .

Entry Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Entry Level jobs held a share of 55.56%, up by 66.67% from November 2022. Junior Level positions with a 38.89% share, registered a decline of 61.11% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 5.56% share, down 66.67% over November 2022.