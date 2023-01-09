Mexico’s consumer industry registered an 18.8% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 18.75% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 4.16% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.29% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Mexico’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s consumer industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 35.56% in December 2022, registering a 5.88% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 26.67% share, a decrease of 20% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 20%, registering a 25% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 11.11%, up 400% over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in Mexico’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 25% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s consumer industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Panasonic posted 11 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 10% over the previous month, followed by PepsiCo with 10 jobs and a 28.57% drop. Coca-Cola with 8 IT jobs and Essity with 3 jobs, recorded a 300% growth and a 200% growth, respectively, while Diageo recorded an increase of 200% with 3 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.44%, down by 9.38% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 26.67% share, registered an increase of 9.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 8.89% share, down 60% over November 2022.