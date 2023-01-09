Italy’s consumer industry registered a 1.0% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 12.6% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 4.43% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.53% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Italy’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Italy’s consumer industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 68% in December 2022, registering an 112.5% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 20% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12%, registering a 50% rise from November 2022.

Top five consumer companies in Italy’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 228.57% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Italy’s consumer industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Technogym posted 15 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 1400% over the previous month, followed by EssilorLuxottica with 3 jobs and a 25% drop. Moncler with 2 IT jobs and Unilever with 2 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Davide Campari-Milano recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 84%, up by 61.54% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 16% share, registered a decline of 20% compared with the previous month.