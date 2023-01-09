The global drinks industry noticed a 10.0% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 over the previous month, led by Nestle’s 18.5% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The drinks industry’s overall hiring activity declined 8.53% when compared with November 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 2.35% share of the global drinks industry’s hiring activity in December 2022, down 0.08% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of December 2022 were 1.12% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 1.48% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive drinks IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 39.5% emerged as the top IT occupation in the drinks hiring activity in December 2022, an 8.97% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 22% in December 2022, up 12.82% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with an 18.25% share in December 2022, a growth of 48.98% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with a 15.75% share in December 2022 and a rise of 1.61% over November 2022.

Top five drinks companies by recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 22.37% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global drinks industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Nestle posted 74 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 22.11% over the previous month, followed by PepsiCo with 67 jobs and a 37.38% decline. Coca-Cola with 61 IT jobs and San Miguel with 59 jobs, recorded a 238.89% growth and a 5800% rise, respectively, while Coca-Cola Icecek recorded a 157.14% rise with 18 job postings during December 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in drinks industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global drinks IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 40% share, which marked a 2.56% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 28.5%, registering a 67.65% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 26.5% share and a 7.07% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.5% and a month-on-month rise of 233.33%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.5%, registering a 56.52% decrease over the previous month.