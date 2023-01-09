The global consumer industry noticed a 4.2% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 over the previous month, led by Lego’s 4% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The consumer industry’s overall hiring activity declined 1.79% when compared with November 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 1.99% share of the global consumer industry’s hiring activity in December 2022, down 0.33% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of December 2022 were 7.11% higher when compared with the previous month.

The increase was a result of 13.76% lower job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive consumer IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 37.9% emerged as the top IT occupation in the consumer hiring activity in December 2022, a 59.94% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 21.59% in December 2022, up 41.69% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer and Information Analysts with an 18.42% share in December 2022, a growth of 27.72% over the previous month, and Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 13.74% share in December 2022 and a rise of 37.01% over November 2022.

Top five consumer companies by recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 128.8% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global consumer industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Lego posted 112 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Procter & Gamble with 92 jobs and a 253.85% growth. Petco Health and Wellness Co with 89 IT jobs and Nestle with 74 jobs, recorded a 27.14% growth and a 22.11% drop, respectively, while L’Oreal recorded a flat growth with 70 job postings during December 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in consumer industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global consumer IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 53.21% share, which marked a 51.37% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 28.34%, registering a 58.8% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 14.53% share and a 24.46% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.39% and a month-on-month drop of 5.63%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.53%, registering a 65.38% increase over the previous month.