India’s consumer industry registered a 12.0% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.5% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 6.74% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 1.92% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.44% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s consumer industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 44.13% in December 2022, registering a 5.33% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 19.55% share, an increase of 16.67% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.32%, registering a 26.19% decline from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 15.08%, up 17.39% over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 13.68% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s consumer industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

PepsiCo posted 33 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 49.23% over the previous month, followed by Panasonic with 32 jobs and a 540% growth. Unilever with 16 IT jobs and L’Oreal with 14 jobs, recorded a 45.45% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller S.e.c.s. recorded a decline of 7.14% with 13 job postings during December 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 45.81%, up by 5.13% from November 2022. Junior Level positions with a 44.69% share, registered a decline of 4.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.26% share, up 30% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.23%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.