Germany’s consumer industry registered a 7.2% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.43% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 3.29% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.14% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.01% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s consumer industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 39.74% in December 2022, registering a 42.86% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 31.13% share, an increase of 422.22% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.91%, registering a 40% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 10.6%, up 45.45% over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 194.12% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s consumer industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Hugo Boss posted 42 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 1300% over the previous month, followed by maxingvest with 28 jobs and an 180% growth. Essity with 11 IT jobs and HelloFresh with 10 jobs, recorded a 175% growth and a 16.67% decrease, respectively, while Nestle recorded an increase of 80% with 9 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.16%, up by 109.09% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.91% share, registered an increase of 50% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.93% share, up 87.5% over November 2022.