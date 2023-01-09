France’s consumer industry registered a 15.3% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 12.56% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.37% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.11% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s consumer industry in December 2022.

1) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations recorded a share of 41.89% in December 2022, registering a 40.91% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 35.14% share, an increase of 4% over the previous month.

3) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 16.22%, registering a 25% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.05%, down 25% over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 15.38% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s consumer industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Unibel posted 16 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 42.86% over the previous month, followed by Pernod Ricard with 11 jobs and a 450% growth. Christian Dior with 11 IT jobs and Unilever with 4 jobs, recorded a 57.14% growth and a 100% growth, respectively, while Essity recorded a flat growth with 3 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.51%, down by 7.84% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 22.97% share, registered an increase of 70% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 13.51% share, up 66.67% over November 2022.