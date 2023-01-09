Europe witnessed a 6.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the drinks industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 7.09% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 2.73% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.63% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 46.49% in December 2022, a 60.61% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 25.44% in December 2022, marking a 61.11% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 19.3% in December 2022, a 175% rise from November 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 6.14% in December 2022, a 22.22% decline over the previous month.

Top five drinks companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 105% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s drinks industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Nestle posted 24 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 71.43% over the previous month, followed by Coca-Cola with 21 jobs and a 61.54% growth. Coca-Cola Icecek with 18 IT jobs and Red Bull with 10 jobs, recorded a 157.14% rise and a 66.67% rise, respectively, while Coca-Cola HBC recorded a flat growth with 9 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s drinks industry

Turkey commanded a leading presence in the region’s drinks industry IT hiring activity with a 15.79% share in December 2022, a 157.14% increase over November 2022. The UK featured next with a 14.91% share, up 70% over the previous month. Bulgaria recorded a 14.04% share, a growth of 128.57% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.42%, up by 85.71% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 19.3% share, registered a growth of 83.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 12.28% share, flat growth over November 2022.