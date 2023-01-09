Europe witnessed a 4.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the consumer industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 8.52% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 3.4% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.13% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 41.94% in December 2022, a 98.21% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 24.18% in December 2022, marking a 41.18% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 15.49% in December 2022, a 39.77% rise from November 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 13.22% in December 2022, a 29.63% rise over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 864% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s consumer industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Lego posted 102 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Hugo Boss with 46 jobs and an 820% growth. Essity with 33 IT jobs and Pernod Ricard with 32 jobs, recorded a 725% rise and a 433.33% rise, respectively, while maxingvest recorded an 180% increase with 28 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s consumer industry

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 19.02% share in December 2022, a 96.1% increase over November 2022. The UK featured next with a 17% share, up 23.85% over the previous month. Denmark recorded a 13.35% share, a growth of 715.38% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.65%, up by 50% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.86% share, registered a growth of 110.71% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.48% share, up 64.29% over November 2022.