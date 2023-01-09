US-based company Coca-Cola’s IT hiring rose 20.8% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 13.4% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 2.18% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 1.28% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Coca-Cola IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Coca-Cola, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 55.74% in December 2022, and a 466.67% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 24.59% in December 2022, and registered growth of 1400%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.84% in December 2022, a 50% rise from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Coca-Cola

North America emerged as the leading region in the global consumer IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 57.38% share, which marked a 775% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 34.43%, registering a 61.54% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with an 8.2% share and a flat growth over November 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 44.26% share in December 2022, a 1250% growth over November 2022. Bulgaria featured next with a 24.59% share, up 114.29% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 13.11% share, an increase of 300% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Coca-Cola IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.3%, up by 216.67% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 19.67% share, a growth of 140% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 18.03% share, up 1000% over November 2022.