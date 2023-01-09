Canada’s consumer industry registered a 5.7% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.91% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the consumer industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.24% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.46% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s consumer industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s consumer industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 32.69% in December 2022, registering an 88.89% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 25% share, an increase of 62.5% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 19.23%, registering an 11.11% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 15.38%, up 166.67% over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 125% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s consumer industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

EllisDon posted 10 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 400% over the previous month, followed by Agropur cooperative with 6 jobs and a 20% growth. Spin Master with 4 IT jobs and Maple Leaf Foods with 4 jobs, recorded a 100% growth and a 33.33% growth, respectively, while Signify recorded a flat growth with 3 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.15%, up by 76.19% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 17.31% share, registered an increase of 28.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 11.54% share, up 50% over November 2022.