Asia-Pacific witnessed a 6.9% rise in IT hiring activity in the drinks industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 14.32% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 5.23% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering an increase of 1.9% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 35.85% in December 2022, a 2.56% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 26.42% in December 2022, marking a 55.56% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 20.75% in December 2022, a 33.33% drop from November 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 16.04% in December 2022, an 88.89% rise over the previous month.

Top five drinks companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 13.19% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s drinks industry during December 2022 over previous month.

San Miguel posted 50 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 4900% over the previous month, followed by PepsiCo with 34 jobs and a 49.25% drop. Nestle with 8 IT jobs and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners with 6 jobs, recorded a 52.94% drop and a flat growth, respectively, while Coca-Cola recorded a flat growth with 5 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s drinks industry

Philippines commanded a leading presence in the region’s drinks industry IT hiring activity with a 48.11% share in December 2022, a 1600% increase over November 2022. India featured next with a 37.74% share, down 49.37% over the previous month. New Zealand recorded a 5.66% share, a growth of 20% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.15%, up by 94.29% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.7% share, registered a decline of 58.93% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.26% share, up 116.67% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.89%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.