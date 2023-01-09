Asia-Pacific witnessed a 10.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the consumer industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 7.89% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 4.12% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.48% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 36.61% in December 2022, a 19.2% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 23.59% in December 2022, marking a 28% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 17.44% in December 2022, a 9.23% rise from November 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 16.46% in December 2022, a 26.42% rise over the previous month.

Top five consumer companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 160% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s consumer industry during December 2022 over previous month.

L’Oreal posted 53 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by San Miguel with 50 jobs and a 4900% growth. PepsiCo with 34 IT jobs and Panasonic with 33 jobs, recorded a 49.25% drop and a 450% rise, respectively, while ASICS recorded a 2400% increase with 25 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s consumer industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s consumer industry IT hiring activity with a 43.98% share in December 2022, a 2.87% increase over November 2022. Philippines featured next with a 24.08% share, up 1125% over the previous month. Japan recorded a 7.13% share, a growth of 314.29% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.18%, up by 25.76% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.06% share, registered a growth of 10.87% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.78% share, up 62.5% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.98%, recording a month-on-month decline of 20%.